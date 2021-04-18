Major Program Offers Scholarship To Arch Manning’s Teammate

Arch Manning isn’t the only player at his high school receiving major scholarship offers.

The son of Cooper Manning – and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – is the top quarterback recruit in his high school class. Arch Manning, a class of 2023 recruit, is already being considered a high-major prospect. Several notable schools have offered him a scholarship and the list continues to grow.

“I’ve been talking with a bunch of coaches,” Manning said, via 247Sports National Analyst Steve Wiltfong. “Coach (Steve) Sark(isian) at Texas, Coach (Jake) Peetz and Coach (Ed) O(rgeron) at LSU and I’ve gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach (Nick) Saban too. Really all those guys are good at what they do and they’re great to talk to and it’s just been great to get the relationships and bonds already.

“I just really love building a relationship. Really getting to know all of the coaches is important to me.”

But Arch Manning isn’t the only player at Isidore Newman in New Orleans receiving scholarship offers.

A major program out of the SEC recently offered a scholarship to his tight end, Will Randle.

Tennessee is among the schools going the hardest after Arch Manning. Perhaps the Volunteers are hoping to land a package in Manning and Randle.