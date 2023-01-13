Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers.

When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker went down in the penultimate game of the regular season, senior QB Joe Milton III stepped in as the Volunteers' starter.

Milton notched 398 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in two wins to close out the season — including an Orange Bowl victory over No. 7 Clemson. With one year of remaining eligibility, he could return for another season in Knoxville — and he's likely to do so.

Tennessee is also welcoming five-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava as a member of its 2023 class.

As the odd man out at Tennessee, Jackson has a much better chance to earn solid playing time elsewhere this coming season.