Tennessee Running Back Is Officially Out For The Season

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 7: A Tennessee Volunteer holds up his helmet in the team huddle before the NCAA football game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Neyland Stadium on September 7, 2002 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 26-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tennessee is going to be without one of its running backs for the entire 2022 season.

Head coach Josh Heupel announced on Sunday that running back Len'Neth Whitehead will have to miss the season due to an upper-body injury.

Whitehead suffered the injury a couple of weeks ago and had to have surgery on it.

Whitehead played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in 2021 but was expected to have a bigger role as a sophomore. He finished his first season with 32 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vols are going to have to rely on starter Jabari Small a lot more now with Whitehead out until the start of next season.

Heupel is entering his second year as the head coach down in Knoxville. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record in his inaugural season.