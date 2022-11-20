Tennessee Star Hendon Hooker Exits South Carolina Game With Potential Injury

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers may have just seen their season flash before their eyes.

In the midst of what's shaping up to be a blowout loss to unranked South Carolina, the fifth-ranked Vols may have also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a serious knee injury.

The Tennessee star's leg appeared to give out underneath him as he faked a pitch and attempted to cut upfield. He immediately went down in pain before later limping off the field with the help of the training staff.

Fans couldn't help but feel for the Volunteers and their signal-caller on social media.

"Absolutely BUMMED for Hendon Hooker," Pat McAfee tweeted.

"Absolutely heartbroken for Hendon Hooker," said Zach Soskin. "Football is a cruel sport, tomorrow is never promised, nobody should ever complain about athletes getting every dollar while they can. Lastly, make sure to have critical injury and loss of value insurance."

"Hendon Hooker is pure class and impossible not to root for," commented David Pollack. "The way he went down and it being a non contact injury I fear that’s an ACL. Man that stinks."

"Whatever just happened to Hendon Hooker looked real, real bad," commented MMQB's Albert Breer.

"Prayers up for Hendon Hooker," tweeted Aaron Murray.

Wishing you the best, No. 5.