Tennessee Star Jalin Hyatt Makes Decision On NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt #11 and wide receiver Bru McCoy #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

One of Tennessee's best offensive weapons is taking the next step in his football career.

Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has decided to forego his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the announcement via his Twitter account.

"So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches, and all of Vol Nation. It’s been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft," Hyatt tweeted.

Hyatt was a wrecking ball for the Vols this season. He finished with 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, all of which are career highs.

Before this season, his best individual season came in 2020 when he racked up 20 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He'll finish his collegiate career with 108 catches for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.

With his stats from this season, there's little doubt that he'll be one of the top receivers taken when the draft comes along next April.