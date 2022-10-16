Tennessee Stuns Alabama In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers team celebrates in the stands with the fans after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

What a finish down on Rocky Top.

In the game of the year in college football thus far, No. 6 Tennessee stunned Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the third-ranked Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win in front of 100,000 at Neyland Stadium.

Fans reacted to the craziness down in Knoxville on Saturday night.

"Always warms my cold, dead heart to see Saban lose," one user replied.

"Love it," another said.

"Those goal posts are going in the river tonight."

"This game was insane!" another commented. "Down Goes Bama!"

"I don’t know much about football, but the little I do know is that this is really good!"

"Wow, this scene is crazeeeeeee!" tweeted Galean Stewart. "Congratulations [Tennessee Football]."

"Game of the year. Unreal."

"Man, Club Rocky Top is lit!"

It doesn't get much better than this.

(Sorry Tuscaloosa).