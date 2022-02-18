Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports.

The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.

Dupree took a mug shot before he was released from police custody. Records show he also had a court hearing scheduled for Friday.

Dupree was cited for misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 2. Just hours after a Titans home game against the Miami Dolphins, police say Dupree attacked an employee at a Nashville Walgreens. According to a police statement, the NFL linebacker grabbed the employee and later tried to take his phone before fleeing the scene.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident.

Sources close to Dupree say he was being heckled and threatened before the incident escalated.

Back in January, the Titans said they were “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”