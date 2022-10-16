Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Tennessee fans cheer prior to the start of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 23, 2004 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range.

Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy a fine against Tennessee for allowing fans to storm the field. SEC rules call for a $50,000 fine for a first violation, up to $100,000 for a second, and $250,000 for each violation afterwards.

This was the first violation for Tennessee under the SEC's new fine policy introduced in 2015. The last time fans stormed the field was way back in 1998, when they upset No. 2 Florida en route to winning the national title.

Vols fans stormed the field and took down the goalposts then and they did the same last night. They paraded the goalposts around the stadium before dumping it into the Tennessee River later that night.

There's little denying that beating Alabama marked their biggest win of the 21st century so far. On top of being their first win over Nick Saban since Phillip Fulmer ran the show, they scored more points over the Tide than any other team since Saban took over.

Additionally, they're going to receive their highest ranking in nearly 20 years when the AP poll drops later today.

It's a great time to be a Volunteer. They'll pay that fine with no reservations whatsoever.