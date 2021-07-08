Tennis Announcers Ripped For Comments On Player’s Fiancee

A pair of tennis announcers are facing criticism for their comments about a player’s fiancee during a match at Wimbledon this week.

Former tennis star Boris Becker and co-commentator John Inverdale are under fire for what they said about Hungarian tennis player Marton Fucsovics’ fiancée during his quarterfinals match against Novak Djokovic.

During the match, Inverdale joked that “If you’re a tennis player, it’s always good to have a partner called Anett.” Fucsovics’ fiancee is named Anett Böszörményi.

Becker took things a step further.

“They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary. I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty,” Becker replied.

The announcing pair has faced criticism from several people on social media.

“When two men are comfortable talking about women in this way, never mind on live TV, it shows there is still more to do,” Stephanie Hillborne, the chief executive of Women in Sport, said.

Tennis reporter Chris Goldsmith tweeted: “Boris Becker and John Inverdale talking about Hungarian women being the best looking women in world during Novak Djokovic v Marton Fucsovics isn’t really the analysis I was expecting on Wimbledon Centre Court.”

Fucsovics fell to Djokovic in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic is set to play in the semifinals against Denis Shapovalov on Friday.