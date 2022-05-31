Tennis Fans Loving Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Today

The tennis world was blessed with a clash of the titans on Tuesday.

Two of the biggest stars in the sport, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are facing off in a quarterfinal matchup at this year's French Open.

Understandably, fans are pumped about the 59th career meeting between these two tennis legends.

Nadal claimed the first set with a convincing 6-2 score. Djokovic responded in the second set with an incredible comeback victory — coming from 3-0 down to win 6-4.

This matchup is setting up to become and instant classic.

The all-time record between these two all-time greats is 30-28 in favor of Djokovic. Their first ever matchup took place in 2006 when they faced off in the same event they are now — the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Nadal claimed victory in that first meeting.

Djokovic took down Nadal in last year's French Open semifinal. Nadal won the championship over Djokovic in 2020.