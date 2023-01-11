Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Major Life Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka will be away from the court for a little while.

On Wednesday, the tennis superstar took to Instagram with a major life announcement — posting an ultrasound photo from the hospital.

"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," she wrote as the caption.

Osaka, 25, has been with her boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper Cordae, since 2019. The couple keep their relationship relatively quiet, but are openly supportive of each other's careers.

Osaka released a full statement about her pregnancy on Twitter.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka wrote in a statement posted to social media. "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game l've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom' haha. "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'II be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka made this announcement after her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open. She's been out of action since playing in Tokyo last fall.

Congrats, Naomi!