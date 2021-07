Tennis World Reacts To Roger Federer’s Exit From Wimbledon

Roger Federer’s 2021 Wimbledon run has ended on Centre Court. The 8-time Wimbledon champ was defeated Wednesday in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-0) by Polish starlet Hubert Hurkacz.

The 6-foot-5, 24 year-old Hurkacz is the first player to beat Federer in three sets at Wimbledon since 2002. The third set marked Federer’s first ever 6-0 loss at The Championships.

The Swiss legend turns 40 in a month. Federer exited the court in London to a chant from fans: “One more year!” After his disappointing quarter-final performance, the tennis community is left to speculate on Federer’s future.

An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏 It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

On the other side of the net, 14th ranked Hurkacz advances to face the winner of Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime––in what will be Hurkacz’s first ever grand slam semi-final.

For Federer, the 2018 Australian Open remains his most recent major title. He last took home the Wimbledon trophy in 2017. The all-time great’s hunt for grand slam number 21 continues. The US Open, perhaps Federer’s second favorite tournament, begins August 30. Federer is expected to compete in New York. Whether he plays again on grass––where he’s been most dominant for two decades––time will tell.

Roger and out. The great @rogerfederer loses. Even the very greatest can’t defy Father Time. 😢 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2021

Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to beat Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon in 19 years. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2021

Thank you for being you, @rogerfederer ❤️ have a great time with your family and we’ll see you soon 😭❤️🎾🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/u2Rp7VaF6p — Erica | saderer (@eriq_spin) July 7, 2021

Hurkacz entered this season with a 5-9 career record against top 10 foes. This year, the Pole is 4-1 versus top 10 opponents.

Federer will regroup and look to defy Father Time at least one more time in late August. He hasn’t won a US Open since his famous fifth consecutive victory in 2008.