Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Performance Monday

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the last eight at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios has made the Wimbledon quarterfinals for a second time after he took down Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

Kyrgios was up two sets to one heading into the fourth set before Nakashima won that set to send it to five. The former never wavered and won the fifth set convincingly, 6-2.

Kyrgios will now play Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals for a spot in the semifinals. If he wins, it would be his first-ever semifinal at a major tournament.

The tennis world is loving how Kyrgios played in this match.

Kyrgios will play his next match on Wednesday, though Wimbledon has yet to announce the order of play for that day.