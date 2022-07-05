Tennis World Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Huge Comeback Today

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Down two sets to start the Wimbledon quarterfinal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic stormed back to win three straight against 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.

Some magical play allowed the defending champion to stay alive and reach the semis for the 11th time in his storied career.

The tennis world reacted to Joker's memorable performance across social media.

"This Novak Djokovic shot," remarked sports reporer Billy Heyen.

"Never write off [Novak Djokovic]. Ever," tweeted Wimbledon's official account.

"Down two sets, Novak Djokovic was as high as +200 on the live line," said Action Network. "He just completed the comeback vs. Jannik Sinner to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals."

"[Novak Djokovic]: greatest athlete in the world," tweeted Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman.

"Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that looked very similar to the 2021 French Open final," commented another fan. "Novak is the biggest fighter in tennis. The ultimate fighter."

"[Novak Djokovic] after going two sets down," said ODDSbible.

Djokovic is now just three Grand Slam semifinals away from Roger Federer's men's singles record.