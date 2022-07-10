Tennis World Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Milestone Wimbledon Victory

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Mens' Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"The Joker" continued his reign at Wimbledon over the weekend. With Sunday's win over Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic captured his seventh title at the All English Club, his fourth Wimbledon trophy in a row.

The victory also marked his 21st Grand Slam, putting him just one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time mark.

The tennis world reacted to Dojokovic's milestone win on social media.

"Djokovic. The one true GOAT!!!!" said Barstool's Big Cat.

"Centre Court rises again for one of its great champions," tweeted Wimbledon's official account. "Congratulations, Novak Djokovic."

"Congratulations to the brilliant Novak Djokovic who finally wins a court battle against an Australian," remarked Gary Lineker.

"Back-to-back-to-back-to-back," tweeted US Open Tennis. "Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Sampras, and Borg in the Wimbledon 4-peat club."

"Novak Djokovic lost the opening set in his quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches," noted ESPN Stats & Info. "He joins John McEnroe at the 1981 US Open as the only men's major champions to win his quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches all after dropping the opening set."

A historic victory for one of the game's greats.