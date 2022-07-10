Tennis World Reacts To Novak Djokovic's US Open Stance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Men's Singles Final against Dominic Thiem of Austria on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has just claimed the Wimbledon title for his 21st Grand Slam and would probably like to add a U.S. Open to make it 22. But he won't be allowed into the United States to compete anytime soon.

Djokovic has been barred from entering the United States due to his vaccination status. He has made it clear that he isn't changing it.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," Djokovic said, per reporter James Gray.

As with almost everything relating to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine these days, there's a very mixed response in the tennis world. While many believe that it's time to relax the rules, a large contingent believes that Djokovic is taking his opposition to the vaccine too far.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this year due to his vaccination status. He missed the Australian Open, opening the door for Rafael Nadal to win it and extend his lead in their battle for most Grand Slams.

Nadal would follow that up with a win in the French Open, extending his lead over Djokovic by two. Djokovic has since cut that deficit to one with his win over Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon today. But if he misses the U.S. Open, he can't tie Nadal this year.

If the laws in the United States and Australia don't change within a year, Djokovic is going to have a devil of a time keeping up with his rival for the most titles.

But he's made his decision and no government is likely to change laws over his desire to play in a tennis tournament.