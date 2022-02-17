At least one longtime Denver Broncos legend believes the AFC West franchise will land Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos ever since his first trade demand rumors surfaced prior to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The four-time MVP quarterback spent the 2021 season in Green Bay, though, and the odds suggest he’ll return to the Packers in 2022.

However, one former Broncos star predicts Rodgers will get traded to Denver. Legendary running back Terrell Davis sees it happening.

Davis said that he’s heard from “too many insiders” that Rodgers will be playing for the Broncos next season.

That would obviously be a great get for Denver.

“He knows more about the situation than anyone it seems. I really trust this clip with my heart,” one fan tweeted.

“When #30 speaks…..IM ALL EARS,” another fan added.

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2022?