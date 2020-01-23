The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Fired Back At Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb

A closeup of Terrell Owens at practice.GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Donovan McNabb appeared on Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” this week and discussed a number of topics. Most notably, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback brought up his former teammate, Terrell Owens.

The former Philadelphia quarterback blamed Owens for breaking up that Eagles team following the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

“The lead into the following year, I’m thinking [Owens] will be back healthy, we have [Jevon Kearse], we have guys elevating their game, gaining experience, and I’m thinking, ‘We’re going to be back.’

Then the offseason goes on and all of a sudden there’s turmoil here and there, different conversations going back and forth, and we had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we need to do in order to get back to where we were. I thought that was the major distraction for us.

He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing push-ups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for the people out there, and we’re sitting there in training camp just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ We’re in our dorm rooms, and I’m just sitting there watching on TV. Brian Dawkins and Jeremiah Trotter were my roommates, and Dawk would come in like, ‘What’d he do now?’ I’m like, ‘Take a look.’ This is like “Days Of Our Lives”. It was unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up. That was the most frustrating for me, because I knew what we could do, and, if we decided to just come together, what we could accomplish,” he told Bleacher Report.

Owens has since caught wind of McNabb’s comments. He’s fired back on Twitter.

“This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the Eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!!” he tweeted. “It’s on.”

T.O. wasn’t done, either.

Welp, get your popcorn ready. This feud is likely just beginning.


