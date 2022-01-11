Look: Terrell Owens Goes Viral At The National Title Game

There are plenty of celebrities at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight for the College Football Playoff National Championship, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

During the third quarter of the game, ESPN’s camera crew got a clear shot of Owens in the crowd. He was wearing shades with an Alabama hat on.

It was tough to tell if Owens was enjoying himself at the moment because he had sunglasses on. Nonetheless, CBS Sports had fun with the picture at his expense.

“A little surprising Terrell Owens isn’t eating popcorn,” CBS Sports captioned the picture of Owens.

pic.twitter.com/e0SfZwJokD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2022

We’d imagine Owens has to be a bit disappointed with Alabama’s offense this evening.

The Crimson Tide have not yet scored a touchdown in this game. Bryce Young has made some pretty throws, but he currently has 255 passing yards and an interception.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Alabama’s offense is operating without wide receiver Jameson Williams. He suffered a knee injury in the first half and has already been ruled out.

Georgia leads 13-9 over Alabama heading into the fourth quarter.