Look: Terrell Owens Goes Viral At The National Title Game

Terrell Owens being inducted into the Hall Of Fame.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

There are plenty of celebrities at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight for the College Football Playoff National Championship, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

During the third quarter of the game, ESPN’s camera crew got a clear shot of Owens in the crowd. He was wearing shades with an Alabama hat on.

It was tough to tell if Owens was enjoying himself at the moment because he had sunglasses on. Nonetheless, CBS Sports had fun with the picture at his expense.

“A little surprising Terrell Owens isn’t eating popcorn,” CBS Sports captioned the picture of Owens.

We’d imagine Owens has to be a bit disappointed with Alabama’s offense this evening.

The Crimson Tide have not yet scored a touchdown in this game. Bryce Young has made some pretty throws, but he currently has 255 passing yards and an interception.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Alabama’s offense is operating without wide receiver Jameson Williams. He suffered a knee injury in the first half and has already been ruled out.

Georgia leads 13-9 over Alabama heading into the fourth quarter.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.