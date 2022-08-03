Terrell Owens Has Message For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

In 2022, Terrell Owens marked his return to football by playing for the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League. After a spring with the FCF, he has a message for the Dallas Cowboys.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Owens retweeted a fan's suggestion that he join the Cowboys as a veteran signing - if only for "4-6 games." He then declared "I'm ready" if the Cowboys decide to pull the trigger.

Owens has stated ever since he started playing for the FCF that he believes he can still play in the NFL. Whether the Cowboys agree with his assessment - or any NFL team for that matter - remains to be seen.

Plenty of fans seem more than ready to embrace the idea though. Some believe that even at 48 years old he'd be one of the fastest players on the team.

"You'd still be the 2nd fastest WR on the team lmao let's make it happen," one fan replied.

"Just for the memes and entertainment experience I'm ok with this," wrote another.

"T.O. you think you ready to play week 1 against that Tampa defense??? Would love to see you show up to camp," a third fan wrote.

Terrell Owens last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and his last NFL game in 2010. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

No player in NFL history has returned to the NFL after being enshrined in Canton. But Terrell Owens has never been known for adhering to tradition, now has he?