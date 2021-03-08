Former NFL Star Interested In Aaron Rodgers’ Ex, Olivia Munn

Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is reportedly unbothered by the news of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s engagement.

The superstar quarterback, who previously dated the Hollywood actress, is engaged to another actress in Shailene Woodley.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley explained. “And I’m still constantly learning.”

Munn, meanwhile, is reportedly over any drama involving Rodgers.

“Whether he is involved with anyone and now that he is engaged doesn’t dictate how Olivia deals with her life,” a source close to Munn told Hollywood Life on Monday. “She really is paying zero attention to the situation; she has her own life to worry about. She doesn’t get tied up in unneeded drama.”

Rodgers and Munn dated from 2014-17.

“When it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place,” Munn said. “And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless.”

It’s unclear if Munn is currently single, but another NFL star appears to be interested. Terrell Owens opened up about his interest in Munn during an interview this week with Page Six.

“I think on my list right now, I would say Olivia Munn,” replied Owens. “She’s very, very hot. She’s very, very sexy. “I think about Sanaa Lathan. She’s beautiful. I love her career. I love watching her perform. I’ve watched a number of her movies. “Those are my favorites so far.”

Munn has yet to respond.