Terrell Owens Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Logo Stomp

Following his actions on Sunday night, it’s fair to say tensions between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics faithful have reached an all-time high.

After his Brooklyn Nets squad claimed a Game-4 victory, Irving appeared to intentionally stomp on the Celtics’ center-court logo. Just moments later a Boston fan was arrested for launching a water bottle at the ex-Celtics guard as he walked out of TD Garden.

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame. (via @yornoc74) pic.twitter.com/thcXjX15He — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

Irving’s decision to disrespect “Lucky” has drawn the ire of countless Celtics fans and former players, including 2008 NBA champions Kevin Garnett and Glenn Davis. Both felt that Kyrie’s actions crossed a line of disrespect that goes deeper than basketball.

On the other hand, plenty of people felt it was a harmless act of competitive nature. Fellow logo-stepper Terrell Owens is one of those people.

“If they can boo, he can step!” TO said, via NBA insider Brandon Robinson.

Spoke with Terrell Owens this afternoon about @KyrieIrving stomping on Boston Celtics logo & @terrellowens tells me: “If they can boo, he can step!” pic.twitter.com/UmhLTsblHO — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 31, 2021

Back in 2000, Owens, then with the San Francisco 49ers, gave sports fans one of the most iconic celebrations in NFL history — trotting to the Cowboys’ center-field logo to stand on the Dallas star. On his second trip back to the logo after another touchdown, the legendary wide receiver was rocked by Cowboys safety George Teague.

While these events certainly have notable similarities, Irving’s logo stomp seemed to be far more personal than TO’s.

Earlier in the series, Kyrie made waves around the NBA when he called out Celtics fans for racist language hurled towards him in the TD Garden. When the former C’s guard returned to Boston for the first time with fans in Game 3, he was met with a cascade of boos and negative chants.

Even after his Dallas logo celebration, Owens eventually joined the Cowboys. From the looks of things, Irving would never return to Boston.

With a 3-1 lead, Kyrie and the Nets will look to close out the series in Game 5 as they return to Brooklyn.