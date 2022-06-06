Terrell Owens Reacts To The Donovan McNabb Drama

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens hasn't been shy about his animosity toward Donovan McNabb. When another former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver criticized the quarterback, the Hall of Famer didn't take long to join the fray.

In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, DeSean Jackson claimed he heard McNabb tell Michael Vick that his teammate didn't deserve a dual selection to the 2009 Pro Bowl.

That led to fans discussing McNabb's credentials as a teammate. One said the quarterback "was always jealous of other players getting the spotlight," claiming he "couldn't handle" Owens' popularity during their 2004 and 2005 seasons together.

Owens agreed with the fan's assessment.

"Facts!!! Media, Front office, they all had his back for whatever reason," Owens wrote. "Right is right, wrong is wrong. Doesn’t matter who you are. He got management not to bring me back but still didn’t stop me from producing on the next team."

The Eagles parted ways with Owens shortly after he tallied 122 receiving yards on a fractured fibula in a 24-21 Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the New England Patriots. The polarizing star scored 38 touchdowns in three ensuing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

T.O. has previously made his thoughts about McNabb abundantly clear.

In a 2020 interview with Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion, Owens claimed the quarterback was hungover during the Super Bowl. Last year, he told Shannon Sharpe that he'd like to "knock the Chunky Soup" out of McNabb in a boxing match, referencing his former's teammate old sponsor.

McNabb stayed with the Eagles four years after Owens' departure and earned his sixth and final Pro Bowl nod alongside Jackson in 2009. Although Owens climbed to third on the all-time receiving leaderboard before getting inducted into Canton, he's not ready to move past his animus toward his former Eagles teammate.