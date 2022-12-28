Terrell Owens Reportedly Speaking With NFL Teams About Comeback

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

It's been over 10 years and one Hall of Fame induction ceremony since Terrell Owens last played in an NFL game. But something has been stirring in the 49-year-old wide receiver to try and get back into it.

In an interview with Aaron Wilson of Sports Illustrated, Owen's agent Gregory D.L Daniel said that Owens has been trying to speak with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about potentially returning to the NFL as a member of the team. Daniel stated that Owens is eager to contribute however he can and is in "outstanding shape."

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass..."

Daniel boasted that Owens recently ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash as a warmup. He is also continuing to work out at the crack of dawn.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

A return to the NFL for Terrell Owens would be pretty unprecedented.

At 49 years of age, he would become the oldest player in NFL history to play for a team. He would also be the first player in NFL history to play in a game AFTER being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But for all of the accolades Owens has achieved, a Super Bowl always eluded him. Not having one wasn't enough to keep him out of Canton, but it certainly keeps him out of the "GOAT" conversation for wide receivers.

If Owens can come out of retirement and win a Super Bowl at age 49, he'll have achieved a feat that no other NFL player can.

Should the Cowboys take a flyer on Terrell Owens?