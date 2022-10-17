Terrell Owens Reveals If He Was Rooting For Cowboys Or Eagles

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens may have spent more time in Dallas than Philadelphia, but that doesn't mean he was pulling for the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Live tweeting during the game, the Hall of Fame receiver rooted on the Eagles as they jumped out to an early lead.

"14 unanswered points!! Let’s Go Eagles!!! Don’t @ me either Cowboys fans!!" Owens laughed. "I’m riding with my guy Jalen Hurts and [AJ Brown]."

Owens' time in Philly lasted just 21 games, but what a ride it was.

In his only full season in the City of Brotherly Love, T.O. caught 77 balls for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns; helping get the Eagles over their NFC Championship game hump and into the Super Bowl.

In said Super Bowl, Owens put on a courageous performance, risking his career by playing on a broken leg while still recording nine catches for 122 yards against Bill Belichick's vaunted Patriots defense.

And while they didn't take home the Lombardi, Philly did capture a win last night to move to 6-0 on the season. The first time they've done so since T.O. was out wide in 2004.