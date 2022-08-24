Terrell Owens Runs Impressive 40: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens has never been the most modest sports figure - often touting himself as one of the greatest to ever step foot on the field.

He's not wrong. The Hall of Fame wide receiver did things on the field few wide receivers have been able to replicate.

Owens has maintained that he could beat several NFL players in a 40-yard dash, even to this day. Well, on Wednesday afternoon, the football world found out just how fast he really is.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Owens ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

Here's more from TMZ:

The former Dallas Cowboys star accomplished the insane feat minutes ago while racing against two Fan Controlled Football league receivers ... and the video is impressive as hell.

T.O. took on the two wideouts -- 27-year-old Zappers star James Harden (not "The Beard") and 25-year-old Glacier Boyz star Andrew Jamiel -- at a park in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., after we're told the guys had been talking smack about a potential race for months.

While Owens won't be beating the elite wide receivers in today's NFL with a 4.5, it's still a remarkable time for a nearly 50-year-old former player.