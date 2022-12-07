Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise.

While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion.

Owens added that he'd enjoy playing in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.

“Oh yeah, absolutely," Owens said. "Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there. Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset.

"I've been training … I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York, I’ve already told him ‘Yo, if you need somebody, I’m definitely a viable [option]."

Owens had an incredible run in San Francisco, hauling in 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Owens, the 49ers don't really need another wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel are all healthy heading into this Sunday.

The 49ers could use a quarterback, though. With that said, Owens may want to keep his arm loose.