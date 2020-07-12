Terrelle Pryor Names 2 NFL Teams He Wants To Play For

Former Ohio State star quarterback turned NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has been out of the league since the 2018 season.

But Pryor, 31, is hoping to make an NFL comeback this fall. The former Buckeyes star spoke with TMZ Sports about the latest surrounding his NFL career.

Pryor, who starred for Ohio State from 2008-10, told TMZ Sports that he’s spoken with five NFL teams. He has two teams in mind for a comeback: the Patriots and the Steelers.

“Those two are very intriguing,” Pryor told TMZ Sports. “Especially Cam. I’ve been a big fan of him throughout the years … And, obviously, Big Ben, that’s my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that’s just two teams that I really want to play for.”

Pryor added that he’s open to playing for anyone. He’s spoken with five different teams, with the New England Patriots being one of those teams.

“I can still play,” Pryor told TMZ Sports. “And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that.”

Pryor’s best season as an NFL wide receiver came in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

The former Buckeyes star then played for the Redskins in 2017 and the Bills and Jets in 2018. He was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad before the 2019 season.