Terrence Ross’ Reaction To Magic Trades Is Going Viral

On the day of the NBA trade deadline, the Orlando Magic essentially blew up their entire existing roster.

The landslide of big-name players leaving the franchise kicked off on Thursday with the blockbuster trade of All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls. Soon after that move, the Magic also sent second-leading scorer Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics. Finally, the wild trade day presumably ended with the departure of high-flyer Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

With the three of these players spending a combined 23 seasons with the Magic, there is now very little veteran leadership remaining on the squad.

That newly-voided leadership role now falls squarely on the shoulders of Terrence Ross.

Taking to Twitter to react to the drastic roster reshaping, Ross had a hilarious response. Using the famous Gif from the 2013 film “Captain Phillips,” the nine-year NBA veteran highlighted his new position.

“Look at me. I am the captain now,” the Gif reads.

Averaging a career-high 16 points per game this season, Ross now moves into the leading scorer position with the departure of Vucevic (24.5 ppg) and Fournier (19.7 ppg). The fifth-year Orlando shooting guard is now also the oldest player on the roster.

In exchange for three of their top players, the Magic took in a pretty big haul of young talent and future draft picks. Here’s the list of assets acquired in today’s massive trade dealings:

Otto Porter

Wendell Carter Jr.

Gary Harris

RJ Hampton

Three first-round picks

Two second-round picks

If it wasn’t already clear that the Magic are banking on young player development, it certainly is now.