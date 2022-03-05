Terrifying Details Emerge From The Brittney Griner Situation

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being detained in Russia due to an incident at an airport near Moscow. Unfortunately, it sounds like Griner has been stuck in this predicament for longer than people originally thought.

According to Angel McCoughtry, the WNBA star has been in Russia for three weeks. If that’s true, that’s an awfully scary situation for Griner to be in.

This arrest reportedly happened in February, as Griner was arriving at the airport from New York. She was arrested on “large-scale transportation of drugs” after hashish oil was found in her luggage.

A conviction on those charges carries a sentence of 5-10 years in prison in Russia.

According to @angel_35, Brittney Griner has been detained for three weeks. pic.twitter.com/4gVsRzTZPU — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) March 5, 2022

Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a statement on this troubling development.

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the Mercury said. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Hopefully, Griner is able to return home very soon.