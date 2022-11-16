Terrifying Details Emerge From Shooting That Left 3 Virginia Football Players Dead

31 October 2015: Virginia helmet prior to an NCAA football game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

As authorities try to fully unravel the circumstances behind the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia, new details have emerged about the assailant's actions on the day in question.

According to ESPN, the suspected shooter was seen aiming a gun specifically at people on the charter bus and not just firing at the bus randomly. One of his victims, wide receiver Devin Chandler, was sleeping when he was shot. The information was released to the public by Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley during the suspect's initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is charged with three felony charges of second-degree murder and firearm use in the commission of a felony, as well as two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges related to shooting Hollins and Morgan. He is currently being held without bond.

Earlier this week, UVA president Jim Ryan said that authorities did not have "a full understanding" of Jones' motive. Jones was a member of the Cavaliers football team for one semester in 2018 as a walk-on, but that's all that is known.

Virginia wide receiver Devin Chandler, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry lost their lives in the shooting. Running back Mike Hollins remains hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

A fifth student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but not seriously injured.

The University of Virginia has canceled its previously scheduled game against Coastal Carolina.

More details will be shared as they come.