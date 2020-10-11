The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Calls For 2 NFL Coaches To Be Fired

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NFL season has already given us one head coaching firing, as the Houston Texans officially cut ties with Bill O’Brien on Monday.

More changes are probably on the way, though.

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has identified two head coaches who are deserving of a firing. Bradshaw bluntly said that these two men are not suited to be head coaches.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is calling for Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase to be fired soon.

“Patricia in Detroit can’t coach…he’s gotta be gone,” Bradshaw said, before adding: “Gase with the Jets, terrible head coach, he’s gotta get out of there.”

Bradshaw isn’t exactly going out on a limb here, as Patricia and Gase are among the frontrunners to be the next head coach to get fired.

Both the Jets and the Lions are off to terrible starts this season. New York is 0-4 heading into this afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, while Detroit is off this weekend before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which NFL head coaches do you think are deserving of a firing before the season is over?


