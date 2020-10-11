Terry Bradshaw Calls For 2 NFL Coaches To Be Fired

The NFL season has already given us one head coaching firing, as the Houston Texans officially cut ties with Bill O’Brien on Monday.

More changes are probably on the way, though.

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has identified two head coaches who are deserving of a firing. Bradshaw bluntly said that these two men are not suited to be head coaches.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is calling for Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase to be fired soon.

“Patricia in Detroit can’t coach…he’s gotta be gone,” Bradshaw said, before adding: “Gase with the Jets, terrible head coach, he’s gotta get out of there.”

Terry Bradshaw on FOX today: “Patricia in Detroit can’t coach…he’s gotta be gone.” Michael Strahan on Adam Gase and Matt Patricia: “I think they’ve just been x’s and o’s guys. You have to have relationships if you want to win.“ pic.twitter.com/l41ECg4WIi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2020

Bradshaw isn’t exactly going out on a limb here, as Patricia and Gase are among the frontrunners to be the next head coach to get fired.

Both the Jets and the Lions are off to terrible starts this season. New York is 0-4 heading into this afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, while Detroit is off this weekend before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which NFL head coaches do you think are deserving of a firing before the season is over?