Terry Bradshaw Has Blunt Postgame Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Garoppolo after the NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw as he celebrates with the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are off to the Super Bowl following Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. And Jimmy Garoppolo’s arm didn’t have much to do with it.

The 49ers ran all over the Packers on Sunday night. Their rushing attack was so successful that Garoppolo only attempted eight passes.

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw had a funny – but blunt – postgame message for Jimmy G. during the trophy ceremony.

“Your arm can’t possibly be tired,” he said.

He’s probably not wrong.

Garoppolo completed 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards in the 37-20 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. He did hand the ball off a lot, though.

San Francisco will likely need more from its passing game against Kansas City.


