Terry Bradshaw Has Blunt Postgame Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are off to the Super Bowl following Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. And Jimmy Garoppolo’s arm didn’t have much to do with it.

The 49ers ran all over the Packers on Sunday night. Their rushing attack was so successful that Garoppolo only attempted eight passes.

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw had a funny – but blunt – postgame message for Jimmy G. during the trophy ceremony.

“Your arm can’t possibly be tired,” he said.

Terry to Jimmy G: “Your arm can’t possibly be tired.” pic.twitter.com/h7M8vmEa0G — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 20, 2020

He’s probably not wrong.

Garoppolo completed 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards in the 37-20 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. He did hand the ball off a lot, though.

San Francisco will likely need more from its passing game against Kansas City.