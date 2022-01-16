The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ secondary is anchored by Darius Slay, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Slay, a first-team All-Pro in 2017, made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Bradshaw might have been right – at least today.

The Buccaneers are leading the Eagles, 17-0, in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game. Brady has thrown for 152 yards on 18 of 23 passing through one-plus quarters.

It could be a long day for the Eagles’ defense – especially the secondary.

