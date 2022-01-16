Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ secondary is anchored by Darius Slay, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Slay, a first-team All-Pro in 2017, made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Did Terry Bradshaw just say the eagles weakness on defense is their cornerbacks? — Cody (@cody_d94) January 16, 2022

Terry Bradshaw just said the Eagles weakness on defense is their corners. He doesn’t even attempt to do his homework anymore. Keep mailing it in, Terry. — Tmac (@TMccarthyisms) January 16, 2022

Terry Bradshaw: “Eagles weakness is their corners” pic.twitter.com/c2feAizRZt — Chet Manley (@BroadStBully_MK) January 16, 2022

Bradshaw might have been right – at least today.

The Buccaneers are leading the Eagles, 17-0, in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game. Brady has thrown for 152 yards on 18 of 23 passing through one-plus quarters.

It could be a long day for the Eagles’ defense – especially the secondary.