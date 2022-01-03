Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians later announced that Brown is no longer on the team.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Bradshaw is facing some criticism for what he said about the situation on Sunday afternoon.

“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital,” Bradshaw said on FOX’s postgame show on Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw on AB: “Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital.” pic.twitter.com/4c4kMSluG3 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2022

A lot of people were making jokes about the Antonio Brown situation on social media, but at the end of the day, this is probably no joking matter.

Hopefully Brown can get help if he needs it.