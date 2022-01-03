The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians later announced that Brown is no longer on the team.

Bradshaw is facing some criticism for what he said about the situation on Sunday afternoon.

“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital,” Bradshaw said on FOX’s postgame show on Sunday.

A lot of people were making jokes about the Antonio Brown situation on social media, but at the end of the day, this is probably no joking matter.

Hopefully Brown can get help if he needs it.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.