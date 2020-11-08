Terry Bradshaw Reveals He Doesn’t Like 1 Notable NFL Quarterback

Legendary NFL quarterback turned FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw doesn’t hesitate to give his opinions, even when they might not be flattering.

This week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer appeared on Colin Cowherd’s radio show. Bradshaw revealed that he doesn’t really like one notable NFL quarterback.

Bradshaw revealed that he’s not a fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bradshaw, who starred for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, said he’s never been a fan of the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

“I don’t like Baker Mayfield and I never did,” Bradshaw said on The Herd. “His body language and the way he acts is a turnoff for me.”

It’s been a tough week for Mayfield.

On Sunday morning, the Browns announced that Mayfield has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority,” the Browns said.

Bradshaw’s Steelers, meanwhile, are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.