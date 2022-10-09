Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Divorce

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A couple of fans won $1 million dollars of Terry Bradshaw's money in FOX's football sweepstakes.

On Sunday's pregame show, the Hall of Famer kept it real when the crew discussed its picks.

"I lost a million bucks last week [in picks]. The last time I lost a million bucks I had a bad prenup," Bradshaw laughed.

It's not clear which marriage he's referring to exactly, as Bradshaw was married three other times before settling down with his current significant other, Tammy.

Either way, it's great to see Bradshaw in good spirits on the FOX set after revealing some of the health scares that he's undergone over the past year. Last week, TB shared that he's survived two cancer battles but thankfully is cancer free now.

Going forward, he'll try to keep more of that money in his pocket with some better picks as the season goes on.