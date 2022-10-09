Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Divorce
A couple of fans won $1 million dollars of Terry Bradshaw's money in FOX's football sweepstakes.
On Sunday's pregame show, the Hall of Famer kept it real when the crew discussed its picks.
"I lost a million bucks last week [in picks]. The last time I lost a million bucks I had a bad prenup," Bradshaw laughed.
It's not clear which marriage he's referring to exactly, as Bradshaw was married three other times before settling down with his current significant other, Tammy.
Either way, it's great to see Bradshaw in good spirits on the FOX set after revealing some of the health scares that he's undergone over the past year. Last week, TB shared that he's survived two cancer battles but thankfully is cancer free now.
Going forward, he'll try to keep more of that money in his pocket with some better picks as the season goes on.