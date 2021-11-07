The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Is Trending For What He Said On Sunday

FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw is now trending nationally on social media for what he said on FOX NFL Sunday this morning.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX broadcaster went off on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Bradshaw is now trending nationally on social media for his comments. Naturally, because it’s social media, fans seem to be split on his comments. Many are praising him for criticizing Rodgers, while others are trying to pick apart his medical comments.

Still, Pro Football Talk has perhaps the most-intriguing angle:

We’re going to guess that Bradshaw and Rodgers will not be appearing in the same State Farm commercial anytime soon…

