Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is among the most decorated players in NFL history. As the triggerman of the dynastic 1970’s Steelers, Terry won four Super Bowl titles and remains the only Steelers QB to win MVP.

All that said, there’s still something Bradshaw wishes he had more of when he looks back at his NFL career.

Respect.

“If there’s one thing in my life I do wish I had,” Bradshaw explained. “And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… And I understand, I know I don’t deserve this, I just wish I had it. Like [Tom] Brady, and like Peyton [Manning], Roger Staubach…”

Terry Bradshaw had an incredible football career, but there's one more thing he wishes he had. 📺: Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep streaming now on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/L4Uwo1VDAX — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

“But when I sit back in my life as a football player, I never had that kind of respect,” Bradshaw continued. “And I wish I did. I really do wish I did.”

In 1970, Terry Bradshaw was selected first overall by the rebuilding Pittsburgh Steelers. It took the Steelers a couple years to get things turned around. And Bradshaw really didn’t hit his stride until year six.

While many point to Bradshaw’s TD-INT ratio or passer rating, few contextualize the time he played in (similar to Troy Aikman). By 1975, Bradshaw was separating himself as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL with one of the strongest arms of his era.

Terry Bradshaw to Frank Lewis#Steelers pic.twitter.com/WtB6PGF2cR — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) January 23, 2022

A profilic deep ball thrower (for his time), Bradshaw made his name as a bombs away thrower that rose to the occasion when his team needed him most.

Bradshaw came of age as the Steelers were beginning their ascent. Resulting in one of the great careers in NFL history.

Give Terry his flowers.