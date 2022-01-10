The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team.

It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs.

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw didn’t hold anything back when discussing the coaching job by Judge.

When asked if he had anything good to say about the NFC East franchise, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback went off.

“I can’t. There are none. It’s a bad, bad, bad job. It’s a bad coaching job by Joe Judge and a bad GM job by Dave Gettleman,” Bradshaw said.

He’s not wrong.

It was a bad coaching job and a bad front office job by the New York Giants in 2021. There’s not much reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season, either.