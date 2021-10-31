The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…

Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history,” Bradshaw said on FOX.

Most fans vehemently disagreed with Bradshaw at the time, pointing to the fact that Cam Newton won an MVP and took the Panthers to a Super Bowl. Jake Delhomme also took the Panthers to a Super Bowl, nearly winning one.

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Bradshaw’s take and Darnold hasn’t done much to back it up.

Darnold is 24th in the NFL in QBR, 20th in passing yards, tied for 22nd in passing touchdowns and 28th in interceptions.

Many Panthers fans have been taking to social media in recent days to remind Bradshaw of how wrong he was about Darnold.

The Panthers have been linked to another quarterback in Deshaun Watson. However, it doesn’t sound like the Texans will be moving their once-upon-a-time franchise quarterback prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline.

