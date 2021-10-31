Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…

Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history,” Bradshaw said on FOX.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history.”-Terry Bradshaw on Sam Darnold. #KeepPounding — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 3, 2021

Most fans vehemently disagreed with Bradshaw at the time, pointing to the fact that Cam Newton won an MVP and took the Panthers to a Super Bowl. Jake Delhomme also took the Panthers to a Super Bowl, nearly winning one.

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Bradshaw’s take and Darnold hasn’t done much to back it up.

Darnold is 24th in the NFL in QBR, 20th in passing yards, tied for 22nd in passing touchdowns and 28th in interceptions.

Many Panthers fans have been taking to social media in recent days to remind Bradshaw of how wrong he was about Darnold.

Terry Bradshaw owes Cam Newton and maybe even freaking Jake Delhomme apologies. Lol https://t.co/KIiErBINXr — Jason Nichols (@drjasonnichols) October 24, 2021

Terry Bradshaw owes Cam Newton an apology. Jake Delhomme too. And Kerry Collins. Maybe even David Carr — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) October 24, 2021

Terry Bradshaw deserve to go one on one with the undertaker in hell in a cell for the way he disrespected Cam. — The Panthers Den (@PanthersDen4MR) October 10, 2021

But Terry Bradshaw told me he was better than Cam https://t.co/uTgyNI2JPi — #EndJacksonMahomes (@FrancesaBurner) October 26, 2021

The Panthers have been linked to another quarterback in Deshaun Watson. However, it doesn’t sound like the Texans will be moving their once-upon-a-time franchise quarterback prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline.