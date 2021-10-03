Terry Bradshaw Says NFL Fans Are Sleeping On 1 Team

While Carolina Panthers fans aren’t very happy with Terry Bradshaw today, fans of another NFC team are appreciating him.

The Detroit Lions are 0-3 on the season. However, the Lions have played three tough opponents in the 49ers, Packers and Ravens, nearly pulling off victories in multiple contests.

Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback turned FOX analyst, has really liked what he’s seen from the NFC North franchise so far.

“The Lions are so much better than anyone realizes,” Bradshaw said.

That might be the case, but 0-3 is still 0-3. At some point, the Lions are going to have to figure out how to win a football game.

Perhaps that will happen on Sunday.

Detroit is set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The Bears are already off to a good start, though, leading 7-0.

The game is airing on FOX.