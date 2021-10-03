Terry Bradshaw Says NFL Fans Are Sleeping On 1 Team

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Garoppolo after the NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw as he celebrates with the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While Carolina Panthers fans aren’t very happy with Terry Bradshaw today, fans of another NFC team are appreciating him.

The Detroit Lions are 0-3 on the season. However, the Lions have played three tough opponents in the 49ers, Packers and Ravens, nearly pulling off victories in multiple contests.

Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback turned FOX analyst, has really liked what he’s seen from the NFC North franchise so far.

“The Lions are so much better than anyone realizes,” Bradshaw said.

That might be the case, but 0-3 is still 0-3. At some point, the Lions are going to have to figure out how to win a football game.

Perhaps that will happen on Sunday.

Detroit is set to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The Bears are already off to a good start, though, leading 7-0.

The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.