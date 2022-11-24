Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference.

While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to Wilson.

Bradshaw believes the former No. 2 pick needs to develop tough skin.

"My career was going down the tubes, and I was in and out of the lineup. I was sitting home in my apartment in Pittsburgh and I got so mad - so mad at myself," Bradshaw told Colin Cowherd. "I didn't have an agent, I didn't have people patting me on the back, which is what I wanted. So I had to sit there and be like, 'Way to go. You're letting a career get away from you because of what people said.' I got so freaking mad at myself for allowing that to happen that I finally said, 'No more.'

"That's when I started becoming a quarterback, when I started developing a tough skin. I use this word but it doesn't really represent me - nasty."

Bradshaw added that Wilson "needs to get like I got."

This is pretty good advice from the four-time Super Bowl champion.

Wilson owned up to his mistakes on Wednesday. He spoke to the entire team about his recent actions.

"It was the only thing I could think of the last couple of days," Wilson told reporters. "I wanted the opportunity to talk to those guys and really make it from the heart."

Wilson won't play this weekend for the Jets. However, that doesn't mean his time in New York is coming to an end.

If Wilson attacks each day with the right mindset, he'll find himself on the road to redemption.