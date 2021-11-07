Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning.

Rodgers, who is out this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, was later revealed to be unvaccinated. Earlier this year, Rodgers told reporters that he had been “immunized.”

“It would’ve been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied,” Bradshaw said.

FOX’s pregame NFL show is broadcasting live from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The Packers are set to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay, led by backup quarterback Jordan Love, will kick off against Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. E.T.