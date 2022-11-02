Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge.

The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview.

Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021, the former NFL quarterback learned that he had bladder cancer. In March 2022, he learned that he had a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

“The doctor calls me to tell me what it is, and then I’m shook because I was a radiation therapist for 10 years," Tammy said. "I knew where this could go. I knew what the outcomes could be. And it did scare me the second time with that diagnosis.”

"I never said this to him, but inside I carried a lot more worry and stress than what I let him know I think."

Terry and Tammy Bradshaw have been married since 2014. The Fox Sports analyst revealed how grateful he is to have his wife by his side.

“I can’t imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane,” he said. “Or when we land or when we snuggle up when we’re in bed together. Or when she’s sitting over there with our sick puppy.

"... I’m so thankful. Now I’m getting emotional.”

Bradshaw underwent surgery to remove the cancerous Merkel cell tumor last month. He's now cancer free.

“I’m feeling great and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am," he said. "So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”