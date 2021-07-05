Legendary College Football Head Coach Has Died At 77

One of the greatest head coaches in Pac-12 Conference history passed away over the weekend.

Terry Donahue, the winningest head coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA Bruins history, died at the age of 77. The former UCLA Bruins head coach reportedly passed away on Sunday following a two-year battle with cancer.

The former UCLA Bruins head coach reportedly died at his home in Newport Beach, California.

Donahue, a Southern California native, was UCLA’s head coach from 1976-95. He went 151-74-8 as the Bruins head coach, winning five conference championships and two conference head coach of the year awards.

The former UCLA head coach then served as the San Francisco 49ers general manager from 2001-05.

Donahue was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. The Rose Bowl press box was named after him in 2003.

“He epitomizes everything you strive to be as a coach and as a human being,” UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said. “Since the moment I stepped on campus, he’s been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I’ve ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can’t express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me.”

Donahue is survived by his wife, Andrea, his three daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.