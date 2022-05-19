Terry McLaurin Extension Could Be Coming: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After three superb years with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on the verge of getting paid.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that the Commanders may have budgeted their cap space specifically to give McLaurin a long-term extension. Per the report, they see him as a "cornerstone" player of the team.

It's easy to see why the Commanders love McLaurin so much. He's led the team in receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. In three seasons McLaurin has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

NFL fans are excited for the idea of McLaurin getting a well-deserved extension. Some believe he's well on his way to being recognized as top five receiver - or might already be one:

The Washington Commanders took Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout career at Ohio State. He quickly settled in as WR1 on their roster.

But while McLaurin has found consistency of his own, the Commanders have struggled to find it under center. They've cycled through a half-dozen starting quarterbacks in just three years.

Washington acquired Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz in an effort to find at least some stability at the position. But it will certainly be easier for Wentz with a receiver like McLaurin as his top target.

