Terry McLaurin Makes A Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins runs for a second quarter touchdown after catching a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The speculation is now primed to become a reality for the Washington Commanders as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin makes his decision on attending mandatory minicamp.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McLaurin does not plan on attending this week's minicamp. Per the report, McLaurin is still seeking a contract extension and hopes to be paid on par with other top NFL wide receivers.

McLaurin had another superb year for Washington in 2021, making 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. But his contract expires after this season.

In the short term, McLaurin will miss reps with new quarterback Carson Wentz. As for the long term, it remains unclear what the Commanders will do with their top receiver.

Since joining Washington in 2019, Terry McLaurin has been the Washington Commanders' best wide receiver. He has led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his three seasons, and led them in receiving touchdowns twice.

More importantly, McLaurin has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season on an offense that consistently ranks near the bottom of the league.

Naturally, McLaurin wants to cash in on the success he's had now. The bigger question is whether Washington will (or even can) give him what he wants.

Will Terry McLaurin return to the team before training camp? Will he play for the team at all this season?