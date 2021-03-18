Terry McLaurin Reacts To The Curtis Samuel Signing

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Football Team made waves around the NFL with the signing of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The deal locks in Samuel with a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

With Terry McLaurin drafted in 2019, this signing marks the second Ohio State Buckeye addition to the Washington receiver corps in less than two years.

When McLaurin heard the news of a reunion with his former teammate, he had a heart-warming response.

“We really talked about this in the dorms freshman year,” the rising star receiver wrote on Twitter.

With a one-year class difference between the two former Buckeyes, McLaurin and Samuel shared two seasons together at Ohio State (2015-16).

Samuel left after his junior season, drafted by the Panthers with a second-round, No. 40 overall pick. McLaurin followed soon after, selected with a third-round, No. 76 overall pick in 2019.

Compared to their relatively low draft picks, both of the former OSU standouts have well outplayed their expectations.

After a slow start to his career in 2017, Samuel exploded as a top receiver option for the Carolina in 2019. Over the past two seasons, the former Panthers wideout collected 1,478 yards and nine touchdowns.

McLaurin on the other hand got off to a red-hot start. Despite sliding all the way down the draft board and into the third round, the talented young receiver notched 919 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season with Washington. This past season, McLaurin continued that stellar production — logging a career-high 1,118 yards and four more TDs.

With the next leading wide receiver (Cam Sims) collecting just 477 yards in 2020, Samuel will be an excellent complement to McLaurin downfield.