Terry McLaurin Signing Extension: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins runs for a second quarter touchdown after catching a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over the past three season, perhaps no wide receiver in football has done more with less than Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Now he's being reward for it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McLaurin has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million. The deal makes him among the top-five highest-paid wide receivers in the game.

McLaurin will receive a $28 million signing bonus, the most ever given to a wide receiver, per Schefter.

Fans were loving the fact that Washington finally paid its star wide receiver. Others aren't sure how much longer McLaurin will play in the nation's capitol.

"Worth every dime, but I think it’s telling that it’s only a 3-year extension and not 5 years. Wonder if he’s not sure he wants to be tied to Was for that long but still wants to get paid," one fan said.

Others are just glad he's not going anywhere - yet. "YESSIR THATS MY CAPTAIN," a fan said.

Even more fans are just happy something positive finally happened to the franchise. "Finally something good coming from this team," a fan said.

McLaurin will likely lead the Commanders in receiving once again this season. And yet again, it will be with a new quarterback.